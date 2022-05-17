I Am Not Absconding, Says Karate Kalyani

Hyderabad: Cine actress Karate Kalyani, who is accused of having illegally adopted a baby girl will appear before the collector of Hyderabad, Child and Social Welfare officials along with the child's parents on Tuesday. Child Welfare Committee officers had collected all the details pertaining to the adopted child based on the press brief by the actress.

The CWC had initially visited the actor’s home on Sunday to investigate the matter after they received a tip-off on the childline number 1098 about her having adopted a three-month-old baby girl illegally.

The CWC had again sent a notice to her on Tuesday to depose before child welfare officers with the child.

If the probe finds that the child was adopted by the actress illegally, the actress has to face legal action based on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

These allegations were levelled against her after the actress allegedly assaulted a YouTuber last week. It may be noted that as per the law, a child adoption can only be done via Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA ) or SARA. The child from the state home is given for adoption only after rigorous background verification.

Also Read: Minor Girl Forcibly Married to an Older an in Telangana, Aanganwadi Workers Come to Rescue