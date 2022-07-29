I Am The Last Person to Encourage Sycophancy, Says KTR

Bellampally Municipal Commissioner in Telangana landed in trouble after he issued a show-cause notice to some of his staff for allegedly skipping Minister KT Rama Rao birthday celebrations held in Bellampally town on July 24.

KTR, in a tweet on Friday, said he would not encourage such practices and asked the senior officials to suspend Bellampally Municipal Commissioner for issuing notices to the employees.

I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration Read about an over enthusiastic Municipal commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations!🤦‍♂️ Have asked @cdmatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 29, 2022

A memo was issued to four employees by Bellampally Municipal Commissioner of Mancherial District for not attending the birthday celebrations of Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao.

On the occasion of KTR's birthday which was held on July 24th, a program was conducted at the Government hospital, Bellampalli. A WhatsApp Message was sent to all the staff members informing them to attend the program.

