I am Happy With Revanth Reddy's Apology: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Responding to TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's apology, Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Venkat Reddy said, ''I am happy Revanth apologised. But I will only consider campaigning for Munugode after Addanki Dayakar is suspended from the party.''

In response to a reporter's question, Venkatreddy said, "How do I know who will win in Munugode?" The media should go and do a survey and tell me who will win in Munugode", he said while describing the bypoll as the semifinals for 2023 elections in Telangana.

After his brother Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the party, Venkat Reddy has been staying away from party meetings. He has not made it clear if he's willing to campaign against his brother, who will likely contest on the BJP ticket from Munugode in Nalgonda district.

Rajagopal Reddy will join BJP on August 21 in the presence of Amit Shah at a public meeting in Munugode.

