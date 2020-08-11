HYDERABAD: Hydrogen gas leaked in the 9th unit turbo generator of Kothagudem Thermal Power Plant (KTPS) Phase 5 factory in Bhadradri district on Tuesday, August 11. But due to timely action of staff, no casualties were reported.

The plant management had taken up Renovation and Modernization (R&M) works in KTPS plant in Paloncha in Bhadradri district of Telangana with Rs 100 crore in the 9th unit with a capacity of 250 MW. 10 units in KTPS are generating electricity, which is the headquarter of the state of Telangana in power production. Thousands of staff work here in shifts. Internal monitoring will take place to avoid any accidents in the company. However, the latest incident has left the employees in a state of shock. KTPS has been under repair for the past two months and the poisonous gas leaked right there.

Renovation works began in the first week of last June and is now in its final stages. KTPS management is undertaking synchronization works from Monday to state the production of power in the plant. It is reported that Hydrogen (H2) is sent to the generator to reduce the temperature which is generated while the production of steam. During this, the hydrogen leaked near the gas pipeline.

Engineers, employees and other workers ran from the workplace as hydrogen was capable of exploding a bomb together in a gallon. However, some engineers and employees acted vigilantly and alerted the fire engines. They bravely sent carbon dioxide from the hydrogen leak and prevented the accident.

Some employees identified the gas leakage point and had sealed the area where the gas is getting leaked from the pipeline. The employees had made use of all fire engines and other fire safety equipment in the factory during this process. Authorities said that the excessive leakage of the Hydrogen gas into the air could have caused the factory to collapse along with property damage, many people might have died, if the employees didn't control the leakage of gas.

Speaking about the gas leak, K Ravindra Kumar, CE said that timely detection of hydrogen leakage averted a major accident and the crew was tactful and was able to get out without any damage. He appreciated the staff for the timely effort. Kumar said that there was some delay in the works due to the COVID-19 and power production will be started by Tuesday evening.