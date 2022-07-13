Hyderabad’s T-Hub, which is leading in India’s innovation ecosystem, had entered into a partnership with Pontaq, a Cross Border Innovation Fund investing in early-stage technology businesses across UK, India, USA and Canada.

With this collaboration, T-Hub and Pontaq aim to support technology-driven startups and enable a holistic innovation ecosystem in the country. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MSR (Mahankali Srinivas Rao), CEO, T-Hub and Prem Barthasarathy, Managing Partner, Pontaq. The signing took place on the sidelines of T-Hub’s new innovation campus inauguration.

Under this one-year agreement, T-Hub will provide office space to Pontaq at T-Hub’s new building, the world’s largest innovation campus, and establish its branch in Hyderabad.

In addition to this, Pontaq will be an investment partner to T-Hub in the UK-India corridor to enable startups incubated in T-Hub to expand into the UK markets.

Aligning T-Hub's idea of 6 Ms (Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, and Methodologies) and 2Ps (Partnerships and Policy Advisory), the partnership will open funding avenues for Indian entrepreneurs and connect them with talented innovators from across the globe.

Pontaq has already invested in 4 companies within Telangana and aims to invest in at least 5 more companies in the state before the end of the year. This partnership will also provide an opportunity to the investee companies of Pontaq both in India and the UK, to set up a base of operations in the state and utilise the robust ecosystem of T-Hub.

Also Read: Chief Minister KCR's Speech at T-Hub Inauguration in Hyderabad