Hyderabad's Villa Marie College Students Unhappy With Mandatory Certification Course

A student from Villa Marie College lodged a complaint against the college over the mandatory certification course. An FIR stated that the college has made the certification course mandatory for all its BCom students. Students claimed in the complaint that the college management is refusing to give examination hall tickets until the fee dues, including the certification course, is cleared. They claimed that the college was forcing the students to pay the fee for the certification course even though they were not interested.

Later, Villa Marie principal Revati Devi Mathur said that the management made it clear to students at the time of admission that a certificate course is mandatory and it is being offered to make them ready for the industry. She noted that the college has made Data Science mandatory because business analytics is one of the most crucial skills to have while entering the sector. Rejecting the allegation that hall tickets were held until dues were paid, she stated that the college did not ask students to pay the fee right before the exams.

Syed Omer Jaleel, the commissioner in charge of collegiate education, stated that officials would look into the case.