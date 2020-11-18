HYDERABAD: Agastya Jaiswal, the 14-year-old genius from Kachiguda, Hyderabad cleared his BA Mass Communication and Journalism examinations with a GPA of 6.57 and set a new record in academics.

Agastya is the first boy in Telangana to clear this examination at the age of 14 years. A student of St. Mary’s College, Yousufguda. Agastya was also the first boy in Telangana to pass his intermediate second year examination with 63 per cent at a very young age and also passed 10th at the age of 9 with a GPA of 7.5.

Brother of the International Table Tennis Player Naina Jaiswal, Agastya is also a renowned Table Tennis player like his sister. Agastya, his parents Bhagyalakshmi and Ashwin Kumar along with family members, relatives, and friends congratulated him for his record.

Speaking on the occasion, Agastya Jaiswal said that his parents encouraged him a lot and they were his driving force behind him excelling in different fields at an early age. He said that he was excelling in sports and education because of his parents guidance especially his mother. Agastya has beaten his older sister Naina Jaiswal’s record for being the youngest journalism graduate in the country at the age of 13. She also has the credit of joining PhD at a very young age of 17.

Both of them are home-schooled and have excelled in both academics and sports. Their father, Ashwin Kumar is a practising advocate while their mother, Bhagya Lakshmi, is a postgraduate in biotechnology.