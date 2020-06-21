HYDERABAD: Generic drug maker Hetero group headquartered in Hyderabad announced that India's regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved it to manufacture and market antiviral medicine Remdesivir for the treatment of Coronavirus.

Hetero will produce and launch the first generic Remdesivir under Covifor brand in India following positive clinical trials outcomes under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to expand access to COVID-19 treatment in low and middle-income economies.

DCGI, India's drug regulator granted the approval for the drug Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus.

Hetero group chairman Dr. B. Partha Saradhi Reddy said approval to launch covifor in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases in India and it can be a gamechanger given its positive clinical outcomes, he said.

He also said that the product is made indegenously in line with the Make in India campaign and that Hetero group can ensure that the product is immediately made available to patients across the country. "We are prepared for ensuring enough stocks required to cater to the present needs," he said.

Further, the Hetero group chairman hoped to continue to work closely with the government and medical community to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.