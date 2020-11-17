HYDERABAD: With the Telangana Minister For Municipal Administration ,KT Rama Rao (KTR) announcing that flood-affected families in the GHMC and 15 other adjoining municipalities who did not receive the flood relief assistance, could now get the aid through nearby Mee Seva centres, prompted hundreds of people thronging the Mee Seva centres across the city first hour on Monday. At several locations, the service providers had a tough time handling the huge crowds who had come to claim the relief amount.

Mee Seva centers surrounding the flood-affected areas like Malakpet, Talabkatta, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Kapra, Saroornagar and other localities saw huge crowds and serpentine lines, with people queuing up for their relief amount. Many of the people were seen not wearing masks and social distancing was something which was impossible to maintain.

Many men and women were seen carrying their Aadhaar cards and other documents and jostling in the lines.There were minor scuffles in the queue lines as people were getting impatient over the delay in the verification procedure by the staff.

Many of the people were irked with the charges levied by the service centres as processing fees, which added to their woes. As per procedure on providing all relevant details, the authorities will verify their authenticity and deposit Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao released Rs 550 crore to provide immediate financial relief to the flood-affected families who are nearly five lakh in number. The State government disbursed more than Rs 470 crore to 4,75,871 families in GHMC and adjoining municipalities towards immediate flood relief.

The application through Mee Seva centres for the flood relief was another opportunity for those who did not receive the financial relief earlier to avail the amount by submitting an application.