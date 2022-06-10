Hyderabad: Police Arrest Seven For Obscene Dance At Birthday Party In Old City

Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the instance of obscene dance at a DJ party organised on a birthday party in Rein Bazaar early Wednesday. Police have arrested five persons under City Police Act and two under Arms Act. According to the reports, Syed Arif, a businessman organised a birthday party on the occasion of his son’s birthday.

The cop during night patrol spotted a huge crowd near Manju Miya Ka Tabela in Rein Bazaar. They heard songs being played loudly and a few women in a semi-nude state were dancing standing in the centre.

Police have recorded the video of the incident and stopped the party.

On June 9th, N. Ranjith Kumar Goud, inspector of Rein Bazaar police station, said, "We have collected videos of the obscene dancers. After taking a legal opinion, Arif will be booked for organising obscene dance, besides causing noise pollution and public nuisance."

A few locals also took the videos of the party and filed a complaint at the police station against those who have been creating a nuisance and requested the police to make sure that such type of incidents won't take place in the future as it was an embarrassing moment as kids, teenagers could see the dance that performed in the public view.

Also Read: Cyberabad: Parents Of Minors Who Caught Driving Will Be Arrested