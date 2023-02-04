Hyderabadis, Get Ready For Sweat and Heat This Summer

Telangana people are going to witness an early summer next week. The reports say that the daytime temperatures are likely to hit 32 degrees Celsius next week. "The city's daytime temperatures will gradually start to rise starting on February 11, indicating the start of the summer season. However, till February final week, evenings and early mornings will stay cool, predicts Tarani Balaji, the Telangana Weatherman, on Twitter. He added "The track of summer cyclones decides the intensity of heat waves and pre-monsoon thunderstorms, which we can’t say now itself. As of now, we expect some strong heat, unlike the last few years." The TSDPS study also notes that Uppal, Kapra, Qutubullapur, Serilingampally, Khairathabad, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, and Saidabad frequently experience high summertime temperatures (>;45°C).