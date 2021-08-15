Hyderabadis Can Download Digital Copy of Their Voter Ids EPIC

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., voters in the Hyderabad District who registered during the summary revision of electoral records can download a digital copy of their Electronic Photo Identity Card (EPIC). EPICs, or electronic voter identification cards, can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed from a computer. It's a password-protected PDF version of the card.

Visit https://www.nvsp.in/ to obtain a copy of the card. The Election Commission of India has launched an initiative called e-EPIC (ECI).

Only individuals whose mobile numbers are available in the electoral database can download the card, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is also the district election authority in Hyderabad district.