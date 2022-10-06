Hyderabad Zone-wise Rain Forecast by MET

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) had predicted moderate rains in the city for three days starting from Wednesday and a yellow alert has also been issued for citizens to stay alert.

On Vijaya Dashami, the last day of Dasara the sky was overcast with dense clouds by afternoon and the city witnessed a bout of rain in the evening hours, throwing life out of gear. On account of the Dasara holiday, the streets were empty and there were no traffic jams or snarls which are a common phenomenon during such times.

As per the IMD forecast, Hyderabad witnessed thundershowers and heavy rainfall again in many places across the city on Thursday. Several areas faced waterlogging problems and normal life was thrown out of gear. The weather department has forecasted that seven zones- Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will receive light to moderate rainfall on October 6.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana on Thursday. Heavy rain is very likely to occur in districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Siddipet.

The IMD has also forecasted rains for the next three hours in all districts of Telangana on Thursday. Light to moderate rains of thundershowers are likely to occur in many places from 6 to 10 of October and few places in Telangana on 9 and 10 of October.

