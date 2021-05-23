Hyderabad: Zomato and Swiggy Resume Delivery

Hyderabad: Food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato were shut for a day in the city amidst the lockdown. On May 23, they were allowed to resume services after a talk between Director-General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy and Police Commissioners. Swiggy resumed its services after the relaxation hours were over.

But these delivery apps were not allowed to be fully functional and deliver food from only a few restaurants. Zomato gave an update about this on their Twitter handle saying, “We are operational in Telangana today with limited restaurant and delivery partner supply.”

On the other hand, Swiggy as well shared that, “We’re operational with limited options for food and other essential deliveries based on local directives.”

Due to these apps being unfunctional for the entire day yesterday, it caused a lot of problem to the users and delivery partners. These partners faced cancellation charges. Zomato added that they will rectify the mistakes and reverse the charges. “Reversing all cancellation and rejection penalties incurred today due to the operational issues on-ground,” it said.

Luckily for those at Swiggy, they didn’t face any charges and will not have to rectify any issues before becoming fully operational.

What Happened?

On May 22, Swiggy and Zomato had to halt their services in Hyderabad till they receive a confirmation from the government officials. Many delivery persons were also fined for driving during lockdown hours.

It led to confusion as to the Telangana government when first announced a lockdown, confirmed that food delivery services will be open. But later the police were charging fines and seizing the vehicles of these delivery persons. TGPWU had to intervene and request the officers to return the vehicles of these poor drivers.

“Kindly release the seized vehicles, waive challans and please take necessary action on companies and not on poor drivers and delivery workers,” posted the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union addressing the tweet to Telangana DGP.

Dear Sir @TelanganaDGP FOR URGENT INTERVENTION!!! Kindly release the seized vehicles, waive challans and please take necessary action on companies and not on poor drivers and delivery workers.

State DGP held a review meeting with three commissioners of police, about the 'Disruption of essential services including food deliveries. They have been instructed to get in touch with all stakeholders and redress all grievances at the earliest for smooth supply of essential services, while tightening the lockdown enforcement.

After a lot of discussions, the food delivery apps were allowed to resume their services.