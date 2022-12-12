Hyderabad: YSRTP Chief Sharmila Discharged From Hospital

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila, was discharged on Monday from a hospital where police had shifted her by force a day before after breaking her indefinite fast against not being allowed to continue her statewide padayatra.

According to her health bulletin on Sunday, Sharmila, founder and chief of the YSR Telangana Party, has shown improvement and she has been advised two-three weeks of complete rest for recovery. "She is currently undergoing treatment, responding appropriately and is expected to be discharged later on Sunday or on 12 December," the hospital had said.

Sharmila, who was on hunger strike against the TRS government was shifted to a local hospital in Hyderabad in the early morning hours on Sunday. YS Sharmila was on an indefinite fast after she was denied permission by the police to carryout padayatra.

Y.S. Sharmila Reddy was admitted around 1 am on December 11, with low blood pressure, weakness and dizziness. She had dehydration and orthostatic hypotension. She was also found to have severe oliguria, high anion gap metabolic acidosis and pre-renal azotemia, the hospital said.

