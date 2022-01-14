Hyderabad: Youth Stabbed To Death At First Lancer

In a very tragic incident, a youth was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons. The incident took place at First Lancer in Humayun Nagar on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Sohail Quadri (25), and a resident of Bhola Nagar.

According to the police, they are suspecting that the assailants might have picked up a fight with Quadri over an unknown issue and stabbed him with a knife to death.

Police reached the spot after getting information from the local people. Police are investigating in all the angles to know the exact cause of death and are trying to find the culprits.

