Hyderabad: Young Man Ends Life Leaving An Emotional Suicide Letter In Bahadurpur

In a very tragic incident, a teenager hanged himself to death. The incident took place in Bahadupur of Hyderabad. According to the reports, one week ago, the young man suffered a heart attack.

Depressed over his health condition and feared that his parents may worry if they know that he got a heart attack. So, he decided to end his life leaving a suicide note. In the letter, he mentioned to forgive and forget him. He also wrote that his soul will rest in peace only if they perform last rites by selling his mobile. Police filed a case and are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind his death.