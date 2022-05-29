Hyderabad: Young Doctor Commits Suicide Over Dowry Harassment

In a very tragic incident, a woman committed suicide over dowry harassment. The incident took place in Suryodayanagar which falls under LB Nagar Police Sation limits. Going into the details, Vanga Bharathi, a doctor by profession was married to Dr. Kondagattu Ramesh in December 2021. It is said that Ramesh harassed her for more dowry.

According to the reports, Ramesh was torturing Bharathi to bring more dowry for the construction of a new hospital for a quite long time. Unable to bear Ramesh's harassment, Bharathi committed suicide. Shankarayya, the father of Bharathi filed a complaint at the police station. Ramesh was taken into custody. Police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the suicide of Bharathi.

