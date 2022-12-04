Hyderabad to Yadadri Costs Just 15 Rupees, Deets Inside

The second phase of Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) which has been pending for a long time has got a boost with the State government deciding to release Rs. 200 crore for its expansion. Minister KTR had said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued directions to the Finance department to release Rs 200 crore at the earliest for the expansion of the second phase of MMTS.

The government has already taken up the expansion works from Secunderabad to Ghatkesar at a stretch of 21 Kms. As there were demands from the public on expansion of MMTS from Ghatkesar to Yadadri, which would be feasible for the commuters, the State Government indicated plans of extending MMTS Phase II from Ghatkesar by 33 km.

If the expansion works are completed within the stipulated time, the devotees can travel to Yadadri from Hyderabad for just Rs. 15.

Meanwhile, the central government had renamed the Raigir railway station as Yadadri railway station.

