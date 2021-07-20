HYDERABAD: Wonderla Amusement and Water Park in the city is slated to reopen from August 5th this year. As per reports, entry into the park is available for all age groups with a limited offer price of Rs.799 (excluding GST). The theme park is open from 11 AM onwards from Thursday to Sunday with Friday and Saturday as holidays. Tourists and visitors can book their entry by logging on to the bookings page of the Wonderla website.

However, the park will operate only at a 50 percent capacity bearing in mind the COVID situation in the State.

Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director at Wonderla Holidays Ltd said that the park management was ready to invite visitors, and expressed hope to open other parks soon. He mentioned that the Wonderla staff have all undergone COVID vaccination and they would maintain COVID protocol in the park including wearing masks, sanitization, etc.

The Wonder Law Theme Park is located on the Outer Ring Road close to Exit No. 13. For more information, visit the Wonderla website or call 040 23490300, 040 23490333, for further information and queries, Arun said.

