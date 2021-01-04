Hyderabad Women Trapped In Oman To Be Repatriated

A Hyderabadi woman has fallen prey to an unscrupulous travel agent inorder to earn livelihood in Muscat. According to Amjedullah Khan, an MBT leader who took up the matter with the Union Ministry of External Affairs said that Kouser Banu used to run a beauty parlour in Hyderabad and she was offered a job as a beautician in Muscat by a female agent.

He said that, "After Kouser Banu reached Muscat, she was shocked as there was no job of a beautician and was being forced to marry a physically handicapped and aged Arab." She wants to return home.

Kouser Banu made a video appeal to Amjed Ullah Khan. He raised the issue with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs Govt after which the Indian Embassy in Muscat contacted Banu and assured to repatriate her.

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai swung into action and rescued them all with the help of the Dubai Police. In the meantime, the Hyderabad police also took notice of this case and arrested the local travel agent.

A total of 25 women from Hyderabad have been cheated and trafficked to Dubai by various agents during the months of September and October 2020. Out of 25, 10 have reached Hyderabad and remaining will likely to reach Hyderabad next week.