Hyderabad: Women, Specially Challenged Can Book Slots For Vehicle Parking

In many parts of Hyderabad, due to the scarcity of parking space, people park their vehicles on road causing traffic snarls. Many times we have seen vehicles parked in a haphazard manner near flyovers, footpaths, etc. To address the increasing concerns of traffic congestion, the GHMC in collaboration with a city-based startup has come up with a Smart Parking solution. Now, people can utilise a paid parking service beneath the JNTU flyover.

Women, Old People, and Specially challenged persons can utilise this facility. Some slots will be reserved for them and can book slots in the app itself and payment can be done online. The authorities who identified vehicles parked under the flyover in front of Sujana Forum Mall in the GHMC Kukatpally zone have decided to set up smart parking. Works have been completed on a PPP basis and the inauguration of the smart parking area will take place soon.

In the smart parking area, it's not possible to park vehicles wherever they want. There will be a gateway to the parking area and censors are arranged. Scanning is done on the arrival and departure of the vehicle. All the details related to the vehicle's entry and exit are stored in cloud storage for a year. The systemic parking plan may reduce the traffic jams in the city.

No parking fee will be charged for the vehicles parked for less than 30 minutes in the parking area. For an hour of parking, people have to pay Rs. 5, for 3 hours it is Rs. 15, for 6 hours the charges are Rs.25, for 12 hours it is Rs. 50, for 24 hours it is Rs. 100 and for one month it is Rs.1500.