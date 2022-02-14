Hyderabad Women Pledge Support for Karnataka Students in Hijab Row

The Hijab controversy has created a ruckus in Karnakata. The hijab controversy began a month ago when female Muslim students in Udupi, Karnataka, were denied permission at a pre-university government college. The administration claimed that students wearing hijabs were breaking their institute's dress code, while the students said that hijab is an important part of their religion and that they have the right to wear it. The hijab controversy quickly spread to other districts of northern Karnataka.

Several Muslim women in Hyderabad protested in support of Karnataka students at NTR Garden on Sunday, amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka. Several women carried posters near NTR Gardens in Khairatabad to organise the protest. Housewives, activists, advocates, and kids joined the rally to express their solidairty with Karnataka students.

Advocate Afsar Jahan said, "This is not a protest. It's a sort of collaboration. This is a letter to the government and the court, expressing our concern, fundamental rights, suffering, and need. The uncertainty stems from a conflict between constitutional rights and state-enacted legislation. Whenever there is a clash between articles, the court must decide which law shall take priority. So, if one of our essential rights is reduced or hampered, the court has the authority to decide which one will win. As a result, we're pleading with the court to hear us out. "We're all waiting for the court to rule."