Hyderabad Woman's Narrow Escape After Car Brakes Fail

Hyderabad: A car rammed into a 25 feet wall after a brake failure on Wednesday evening. The car was driven by a woman; she lost control of the car after the malfunction of the brakes and hit the wall of a multi-storied building on Raj Bhavan road.

Reportedly, the woman who was driving the car lost control of the steering after the brake failed. Then the car crashed into the wall, which was 25 feet above the road. The front part of the car crashed into the wall and was hanging in the air for some time. Locals came in help of a woman get out of the car. And no one was hurt in the mishap.

The Punjagutta police, with the help of traffic personnel, used a crane to remove the car.

