Hyderabad Woman Techie Commits Suicide 10 Days After Marriage

In a very shocking incident, a woman software engineer committed suicide just after 10 days of her marriage. The incident took place in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Priyanka.

According to the Kukatpally police, Brahmanandam and Rajamani of Siddipet have been residing in Vivekananda Nagar of Kukatpally. Their daughter, Priyanka got married to Mandugula Anvesh in the month of November.

The newly married couple have been staying in Swanlake Apartments of Kukatpally. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both of them have been working from home. The couple used to fight over petty issues all the time.

On Friday, Anvesh asked Priyanka to come to Hanamkonda. But Priyanka refused to go along with him. As a result, a heated argument took place between them. Both of them slept in two different rooms.

In a tragic turn of events, she hanged herself to death in a room of her house on Saturday morning. Anvesh was shocked to see Priyanka hanging from a fan. Anvesh immediately called Priyanka's father and police and gave information to them.

The dead body of Priyanka was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered against Anvesh based on the complaint filed by Priyanka's father.