Hyderabad: Woman In Semi-nude State Found Dead In Falaknuma

A thirty-year-old woman working as a dancer in an orchestra troupe was found dead in suspicious circumstances in her house. The incident took place in Falaknuma of Hyderabad. There were injuries on the throat of the woman and she was in half-naked state.

According to the Falaknuma police, Shareen Fatima, a native of Mustafa Nagar of Falaknuma married Nadeem. The couple has six daughters and one son. One year ago, Nadeem died and Shareen was looking after the family by working in an orchestra troupe.

On Sunday, Shareen moved to a new house. So, she sent her children to her grandmother's house and said that she would take them once all the things were arranged in the house. The children were worried as their mother didn't return to take them home. So, they went to their house and were shocked to see their mother in a half-naked state. Then the children went to their grandmother's home and informed about the situation. The locals immediately informed the police and they reached the spot. Police examined the dead body and they found injuries on her throat and a beer bottle was also present beside her. The dead body was shifted to Osmania hospital for post mortem. Police are investigating the case from all the possible angles to know the exact cause of death.