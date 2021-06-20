Hyderabad Woman Sells Baby For 3K, Now Have To Pay Double To Buy Back

In a very shocking incident, a woman sold her seven days old baby to another woman. The incident took place in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

Going into the details, a beggar and ragpicker, Radha gave birth to a girl child. After seven days, due to her financial problems, she had decided to sell her baby. She sold her baby to a woman named Shanthi on Thursday for Rs.3,000.

Two days after giving up her baby, the woman apparently had a change of heart. She went to Shanthi and asked her to return her daughter but the latter refused. Shanthi demanded more money from Radha who was not in a position to give.

Radha took this matter to Anganwadi workers. They approached police and a case was filed against both the women. The Bachupally police registered a case and started an investigation. The rescued child was handed over to Shishu Vihar.