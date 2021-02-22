Hyderabad Woman Pleads With MEA To Bring Back Tortured Daughter Stuck In Dubai

Sultana Begum from Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad made a fervent appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help bring her daughter who is stranded in the UAE, back to India.

As per reports Sultana Begum`s daughter Zareena Begum has been stuck in Sharjah since the lockdown.

The woman also alleged that two agents, Hamid and Afreen from Bahadurpura sent her to Sharjah promising work. They told her that she had to work for one family, but when she came here, she was being forced to work for four families.

The mother said that since three months she was facing many problems there. She further said that her daughter is the mother of an 11-year-old child. Sulthana also said that her daughter was being tortured there and had suffered 35 percent burns. She said that she was being made to work despite being ill.

The hapless Zareena Begum told her mother of her ordeal over the phone and begged her to somehow bring her back to the country.

Sultana Begum in her video message said that she requested the agents, Hamid and Afreen to bring her back, but they started demanding Rs 1.20 lakhs to bring her back to India. She said she could not afford such a huge amount and in her video message to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekahara Rao and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requested them to bring her daughter back to India.

