Hyderabad Woman Jumps Into Durgam Cheruvu to End Life

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Durgam Cheruvu on Saturday morning. Police fished out the body of the woman and it was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

The police said that the woman is around 25 to 30 years of age. "She is suspected to have been upset over health issues and have committed suicide," police said. A case was registered and an investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the woman ending her life.

The Cyberabad police commissionerate in Hyderabad has placed many CCTV cameras and established a lake police unit to monitor activities that take place in and around the Durgam Cheruvu. Over 60 CCTV cameras were there for round-the-clock surveillance of Durgam Cheruvu, in addition to establishing a lake police unit with 10 to 20 officers patrolling on a daily basis, as well as a patrol boat and battery-powered bikes. A watch tower was also set up at the shore of the lake. The patrol boat will help in preventing any untoward incidents like suicides.

