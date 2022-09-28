Hyderabad: Woman Jumps into Durgam Cheruvu, Dies

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide on Wednesday after jumping of a cable bridge in Durgam Cheruvu area of Madhapur in Hyderabad. She has been identified as Swapna, a native of Abdullapurmet.

The police suspect that the woman may have jumped into the pond due to health issues, mental illness and stress.

As per the eye witnesses, the woman took her shoes off and dropped her bag on the bridge before jumping into the pond. Receiving the information, the lake along with civil police and expert swimmers launched a hunt for the woman’s body with speed boats.

Police said the woman was undergoing treatment at Kamineni Hospital for the last six months. He also said that health problems along with mental illness and her recent divorce from her husband could be the reason behind her extreme step.

