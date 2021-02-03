Hyderabad: Woman Jumps To Death With Kid After Fight With Husband

After a fight with her husband, a woman committed suicide on Monday night. She was depressed over a quarrel with her husband, she jumped from the second floor of the building.

The incident took place at Sriram Nagar Basti in Banjara Hills. She jumped along with her 8 month old baby. Going into the details, a man Bimal Kumar and his wife Arti (22) have been staying at Banjara Hills. According to the police, the wife and husband apparently had quarrelled with each other at 11.30 pm on Monday.

Arti locked her husband inside the room and went to the second floor of the building. She jumped along with her daughter. The locals who noticed this called Arti's husband. The woman and child have been rushed to Osmania hospital. After some time, Arti died whereas doctors said that the condition of the kid was serious. Police registered a case and the investigation is going on.