Hyderabad Woman Burnt Alive After Short Circuit in Nellore

A 47 year old woman from Hyderabad was burned alive near AS Peta Mandal of Nellore district in a fire accident on Friday. A short circuit occurred on Friday morning around 3 am. An eye witness to the accident, a woman who was there, tried to help the victim and was injured.

According to AS Peta Mandal sub-inspector, Fatima, the deceased from Hyderabad, was suffering from a mental illness. She'd been in dargah for a year for mental treatment. The victim reportedly lived in a small hut with six other persons. The body of the deceased, along with that of another woman, was sent to the Atmapur District Hospital. The woman who attempted to save her is presently in good shape. The police has alerted the deceased's relatives of the accident.