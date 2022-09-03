Hyderabad: When Will GHMC Complete SNDP Picket Nala Works?

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said on Friday that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) activities at Picket Nala will be finished in 15 days. Travellers have been impacted for several days now due to traffic restrictions imposed as a result of Nala construction at Rasoolpura. "Construction of the bridge on one side of Picket Nala has been done, and works on the other side of the Nala will be completed within 15 days," he said after inspecting work at Begumpet Nala, where Rs 45 crore is being spent, and Picket Nala SNDP, where Rs 10 crore is being spent. The Minister was joined by MLC Surabhi Vani Devi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar during the inspection.