Hyderabad Weather Report: More Rains Likely, Says IMD

On Wednesday, rains lashed parts of the city for the third straight day, providing relief from the sweltering summer heat. Rainfall of up to three centimeters in the evening significantly lowered the temperature.

The highest rainfall was reported at Miyapur (32.8 mm) followed by Gajularamaram (30.8 mm), Jeedimetla (26.3 mm), and Shapurnagar (26.3 mm). Bachpalle and Dharur recorded the most rain in the state. 37.3 mm and 36 mm of rain had fallen in these regions, said Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS)

Surprisingly, the rain that poured down on the city on Wednesday was particularly heavy in the city's western and west-central areas. "The new wind trend is from west to east, which is why the clouds are moving in that direction," said an official.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in isolated areas across Telangana, according to a weather alert issued by the department. More rain is expected in the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). "There is a trough that is moving from parts of north-interior Karnataka, and under its influence, there is rain in the state," IMD director Dr. K. Nagaratna