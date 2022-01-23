Hyderabad Weather Report: IMD Forecasts Coldwave

The temperature in Hyderabad city dropped sharply in the early hours of Saturday and the outskirts of the city recorded a low temperature of 12.4 degrees celsius.

The night temperature has been dropping in several parts of the city over the past few days, with an average low temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius reported in Hyderabad.

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad predicted that the northeastern monsoon has receded from the southern parts of the country. Due to western disturbances, temperatures are expected to drop in several parts of the city on Sunday and Monday.

While night-time temperatures in most parts of the city may range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, temperatures in locations on the outskirts of the city may fall below 10 degrees Celsius.

IMD-H has issued a five-day Yellow alert for Hyderabad based on the situation. Telangana is once again experiencing cold waves in several districts.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, nighttime temperatures in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius. The IMD-H has issued an orange alert for these areas.

Serilingampally – 12.4 degree Celsius

Rajendranagar – 12.4 degree Celsius

Patancheru – 13.8 degree Celsius

Secunderabad – 14.4 degree Celsius

Hayathnagar – 14.7 degree Celsius