Hyderabad Weather Gets Colder By The Day, Check Today's Temperature in Telangana Districts

Hyderabad recorded the second-lowest temperature as it dropped to 12.8 degree Celsius, which is 5.8 Celsius below normal. In the last 10 years, Hyderabad had recorded lower temperatures than this (12.4°C) on November 18, 2012, and November 11, 2016.

The IMD has also forecast that in the coming two days the temperature is likely to go below 3 to 4 degrees celsius at various places across the state. Many parts of southern Telangana recorded minimum temperatures between 7 to 15 degree Celsius.

Bhadrachalam recorded 4.6 degree Celsius, 6.3 degree Celsius below normal. Hanmakonda recorded 14 degree Celsius, 6.6 degree Celsius below normal. Ramagundam recorded 14.1 degree Celsius, which is 4.9 degree Celsius below normal.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the lowest temperature in the State on Tuesday was a chilling 7.1 degree Celsius at Kohir in Sangareddy district. The temperature in Rajendranagar in the Greater Hyderabad limits was recorded as low as 10.4 degree Celsius. As per TSDPS, the drop in temperatures is because of the northwesterly winds flowing into the state.

Today Telangana weather report:

Hyderabad 24°

Kamareddy 23°

Nizambad 24°

Adilabad 24°

Bodhan 24°

Jagtial 26°

Quthubullapur 24°

Warangal 24°

Karimnagar 24°

Nirmal 25°