Hyderabad Weather Forecast Today: Light to Moderate Rain

Hyderabad weather report: IMD Hyderabad has released forecast for weather in Hyderabad. As per IMD, rains in the city will continue for till the next 48 hours.

The Telangana police advised people not to venture out unnecessarily. Denizens have also been advised to carry an umbrella, raincoat and other things if they are stepping out.

IMPACT BASED FORECAST FOR HYDERABAD CITY & NEIGHBORHOOD DATED:11.09.2022 0900 IST pic.twitter.com/ewJU1xT4ws — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) September 11, 2022

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds with 30 to 40 Kmph are very likely in isolated areas throughout Telangana for the next 2-3 days.

Hyderabad city is highly likely to get moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms, occasionally with strong spells.