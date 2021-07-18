Hyderabad: Wakf Reviews Eidgah Mir Alam Preparedness For Eid ul Adha Prayers

Mohammed Saleem, chairman of the Telangana State Wakf Board, and officials from the board and other departments paid a visit to the Eidgah Mir Alam to assess the preparations for Eid ul Adha prayers.

Interacting with the media, Saleem stated that the board was making all necessary preparations for the peaceful conduct of the prayers, as well as efforts to ensure social distance.

He urged those attending prayers to wear masks and maintain social distance from one another.

Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, no prayers were held at the Eidgah throughout the Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha festivities last year. And due to the second wave of Covid, no Eid ul Fitr prayers were held this year.

AIMIM legislator Mohd Moazam Khan accompanied the chairman

