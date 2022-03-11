Hyderabad: VST Industries Converts Entire Head Office To Solar Power

Hyderabad: As part of VST Industries' commitment to sustainability, the Company today commissioned 1 MW rooftop solar plants for its manufacturing units. These plants will provide about 25 percent of the Company’s energy needs. This will result in cancelling out a total of 1310 MT of carbon dioxide emissions. Energy generated from these plants will be used at the Corporate office, Azamabad factory and Toopran factory in Telangana.

“Solar energy is one of the cleanest forms of energy and we are proud to utilize it to service about 25 percent of our energy needs. Our sustainability efforts support India’s energy transition goals as well as contribute towards environment sustainability. We have earlier used solar energy for community benefit and have since 2015 installed a total of 2335 solar street lights across about 80 villages/towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh” said Aditya Deb Gooptu Managing Director, VST Industries Limited while inaugurating the plant.

The state of art PV technology plants covering an area of 83,247 square feet are constructed using 2226 numbers of solar modules.

VST Industries is committed towards environment protection and sustainability. The company’s objective is to set an example in business responsibility with thoughtful initiatives, growth opportunities, and infrastructure developments. In light with this, VST Industries is making a tangible difference in the regions where the company operates.

About Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company

The Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company Limited was incorporated on 10th November 1930. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to VST Industries Limited on 30th April, 1983. The Company has its Registered Office at Azamabad, Hyderabad. Company’s shares are listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Company products are available across 11.3 lakh retail outlets in the country resulting in a market penetration of more than 80% of the country. Two brands are in the top 10 brands in the Indian industry portfolio. The Company currently indents over 20,000+ tonnes of tobacco and is interacting with more than 15,000 farmers. The Company is committed to sustainability and is encouraging the adoption of renewable and sustainable sources. The Company has a manufacturing facility at Hyderabad and Toopran (Telangana) and its principal activities are manufacture & sale of cigarettes and unmanufactured tobacco.

Also Read: Government Of Telangana Announces Scheduled Desludging In Urban Local Bodies Across The State