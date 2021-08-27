Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 Expansion Works to Begin Soon

The Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B) department will soon begin expanding the busy Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65 up to Malkapur at a cost of Rs.545 crore funded by the Central government, as part of a significant push for road infrastructure development in the state.

The construction will be carried out along a 25-kilometer stretch from the LB Nagar crossroads to Malkapur. Once the expansion works are completed, the journey time from LB Nagar junction to Malkapur will be cut in half from the current one hour, according to R&B authorities.

A key aspect of the project, which will benefit regular travellers on NH-65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, is that pedestrians will not be permitted on the 25-kilometer stretch, and eight underpasses and two Foot-over-Bridges will be built for their convenience.

The Central Government has approved the project and will pay the NH extension. The construction will be carried out by the State R&B department under the supervision of R&B Engineer-in-Chief, Ganapathi Reddy. "If our plans come to fruition, we will be able to begin construction within three months because tenders have already been requested,” a senior R&B official said.

He stated that the department was thinking about finishing the project by the end of 2023. Because there is 200-foot property available on either side of the existing highway, the extension work would be completed without the purchase of land. Land acquisition is essential for any infrastructure project, but in the case of the NH-65 expansion construction from LB Nagar crossroads to Malkapur with service roads, there will be no need for land acquisition due to the availability of sufficient land, authorities said.

Another official explained the project in detail, saying that 12-lanes, including a six-lane main carriageway, would be built from LB Nagar crossroads to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), while 10-lanes, including a six-lane main carriageway, would be built from the ORR to Batasingaaram, and only the main carriageway would be built from Batasingaaram to Malkapur.

Because the area is essentially rural, no service roads will be built from Malkapur. The department will build eight underpasses in Panama, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar, Koheda Junction, Pedda Amberpet, Abdullapurmet, Inanguda, and Batasingaram to offer communities better access to service highways.

One of the two FoBs to be built on this roadway will be located at Vanasthalipuram, while the location of the second has yet to be determined, according to officials.