Hyderabad Vehicular Traffic Restrictions, Route Diversions On New Year's Eve 31 December 2020

In order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic in view of the New Year celebrations on the intervening night 31-12-2020/01-01-2021, the following traffic restrictions are imposed for the vehicular traffic around the Hussain Sagar lake.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tankbund from 2200 hrs to 0200 hrs on the intervening night of 31-12-2020 and 01-01-2021. Public is requested to take the following alternate routes:

1) Vehicular traffic coming from the V.V.Statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted at the V.V. Statue towards Khairatabad and Rajbhavan Road.

2) Vehicular traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Tally Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Lakadikapul, Ayodhya.

3) Vehicular traffic coming from Liberty Jn. will not be allowed towards Upper Tankbund, hence commuters should take left at Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, and other alternate roads.

4) Vehicular traffic coming from Khairatabad Market to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh) towards Sensation Theater, Rajdoot lane, Lakdikapul.

5) The Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general vehicular traffic.

6) Vehicular traffic coming from Nallagutta Railway Bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road.

7) Vehicular traffic coming from Secunderabad will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads, Lower Tankbund, Kattamaisamma Temple, left turn & Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads.

All the flyovers in the city except Begumpet Flyover will be closed for Traffic on the intervening night of 31-12-2020 and 01-01-2021.

Travel Buses, Lorries, and Heavy Vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad City limits, till 0200 hrs of 01-01-2021.

Hyderabad traffic police will undertake extensive checks to curb

(i) Drunken driving

(ii) Rash and Negligent driving

(iii) Over speeding

(iv) Triple riding on two-wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety.

The Hyderabad Police has requested People are requested to kindly follow traffic safety rules for their own safety and co-operate with the police personnel on duty.