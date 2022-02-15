Hyderabad: Vehicles Can Start Using Bahadurpura Flyover From This Date

The construction of six-lane bi-directional flyover at Bahadurpura is in the final stage and it is going to be completed by March 31. So, people can use the flyover from sometime after March 31.

Bahadurpura flyover, being constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) project. The estimated cost of the flyover is Rs. 69 Crore. People visiting the Nehru Zoological Park and moving in different directions through Bahadurpura junction are going to be benefitted with the flyover.

Dattu Panth, GHMC Superintending Engineer, Projects Wing (Charminar Zone) said, "While the laying of the foundation, ramps, crash barriers and friction slabs have been completed, some civic works are underway at a brisk pace. Once the facility is made available to people, the traffic at Bahadurpura junction will ease."

