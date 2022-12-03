Hyderabad Varsity’s Hindi Professor Held for Outraging Modesty of Foreign Student 

Hyderabad Central University (HCU) professor was arrested by the Cyberabad police for allegedly outraging the modesty of a foreign student on Saturday. Later, the university administration suspended the accused professor and condemned the incident.

The University officials released a statement on Saturday afternoon and informed that the Hindi professor has been suspended ‘with immediate effect’.

“Hyderabad University condemns the incident that occurred involving Professor Ravi Ranjan, Department of Hindi and a student on December 2. Based on the criminal complaint and FIR, the Professor is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” said the HCU statement.

University of #Hyderabad suspends the Hindi Prof. Ravi Ranjan accused of #SexualAssault to a Thai #student. Gachibowli Police already registered FIR U/s 354, 354(A) of the IPC and he has been taken into custody.#HCU #UoH #Foreigner #UniversityofHyderabad pic.twitter.com/4VkgrAnmli — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 3, 2022

Enraged at the sexual harassment of a girl student from Thailand, the students staged a protest at the University entrance gate and demanded the administration to ensure the safety of girls on campus. The protesting students have claimed that the registrar delayed in taking up the serious matter.

#Students of #Hyderabad Central University took to protest on the campus over allegations that a professor who was trying to #SexuallyAssault a woman #student of foreign National. Allegedly he offered her alcohol and beat her when she resisted his attempt.#UoH #HCU #Foreigner pic.twitter.com/jqa91niCRU — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 3, 2022

The unnamed international student told the police that the professor Ravi Ranjan took her to his house on the pretext of giving her a book. She was offered a drink and later he tried to molest the student. The incident occurred on Friday. As the girl speaks only her native (Thai) language, police are trying to seek help from some translator to find more details about the molestation charges.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch. Raghunandan said they have filed a case against the accused professor under sections 354 and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The suspended professor will now be presented before a court.

