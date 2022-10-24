Hyderabad: After 14 years of offering visa services from Paigah Palace, the US Consulate in Hyderabad is moving to a new location in the city — Financial district.

The American flag at Paigah Palace was first raised on October 24, 2008 when the US Consulate opened its office in Hyderabad. Marking its 14 year journey at the palatial building, the US Consulate raised the Star-Spangled Banner for the last time today.

On this occasion, US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson said, “On October 24, 2008, we raised the flag over the US Consulate in Hyderabad for the first time and after 14 years, today is the last time we will observe the anniversary here at the beautiful Paigah Palace.”

The US diplomatic office is moving to a state-of-the-art USD 300 million facility in the Financial District at Nanakramguda, near Gachibowli in the city.

We raised the American flag at US Consulate #Hyderabad at Paigah Palace fourteen years ago today. We begin a new chapter - we’ll see you soon in the new space. pic.twitter.com/XEgJSm4ZMG — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) October 24, 2022

The US Consulate in Hyderabad caters to people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The new facility at Financial District will have 54 consular interview windows against the 14 at the Paigah Palace office. The new office built on a sprawling 12-acre area features rock formations and landscaping.

