HYDERABAD: To improve sanitation and provide toilets especially for women in the city, seven mobile bio-toilets were made operational recently. The TSRTC converted scrapped buses into bio-toilets which are equipped with an exclusive unit for transgender, two units for women, and one unit for men.

The mobile toilets will be launched at seven places across the city where there are more footfalls and tourist spots, parks for the convenience of the public. These toilets-on-wheels run on solar energy and panels which are installed on the roofs of these washrooms. The facilities also have an exclusive area marked for mothers to feed toddlers.

GHMC was the first to experimentally make mobile toilets available on Necklace Road, noting the lack of access to toilets and the difficulties faced by breastfeeding mothers and pedestrians. This was a great benefit to the tourists who come to Necklace Road in large numbers as well as the women who run small shops there here.

While 30 mobile toilets are already available across the city, five new mobile toilets have been added to the Khairatabad zone.

Out of these four urinals, two were designated for women, one for men, and one for transgenders. Baby feeding rooms and napkin incinerators have also been set up exclusively for breastfeeding women. A shop has been set up behind this mobile toilet to sell snacks, cool drinks, and water bottles.ith Baby feeding room

The management of this mobile toilet has been outsourced to an outsourcing agency, officials said. If this works out to be successful, more unused RTC buses will be converted into mobile toilets as part of this plan.

Efforts are on to have these mobile toilets at Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Panjagutta, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Lakdikapul, Ravindra Bharathi in the coming future.

Hon'ble Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS and Deputy Mayor @SrilathaMothe launched 5 Mobile Bus-Bio-Toilets at People's Plaza today for utilisation in Market and other crowded areas of the city. (1/2)@KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/rSvH533JOi — Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad, GHMC (@ZC_Khairatabad) June 15, 2021

Also Read: Hyderabad: Get Ready for Boating in Musi River