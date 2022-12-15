Hyderabad: Two Injured in Minor Explosion at Lower Tank Bund Dumping Yard

Hyderabad: Two persons injured in a mysterious explosion in a dumping yard at lower tank bund under Gandhinagar Police station limits on Thursday. The father-son duo were shifted to state run Gandhi hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving the information, Chikkadapalli ACP Yadagiri, Gandhinagar Inspector Mohan Rao along with the staff reached the spot. The police have been collecting evidence of the explosion.

The persons who were injured in the minor explosion have been identified as Chandranna and his son Suresh, residents of Nancharla in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

