Hyderabad: Two Infants Died In Niloufer Hospital Due To Wrong Jab?

In a very tragic incident, two infants died after allegedly being given wrong injection. The incident took place in Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad. The parents of infants alleged that their children died due to the wrong jab given by the nurse of the hospital. Angered by the death of two infants, the family members staged a protest at the hospital premises.

Speaking to the media, Niloufer Hospital Superintendent Murali Krishna said that only one infant died. He further stated that an infant who was suffering from Respective Dysplasia Syndrome and was admitted to the hospital on February 28th. The infant was born in the 7th month and was just one kg weight. She died at 6 AM on Wednesday. He further stated that there will not be any development in the organs of such babies. He added that she was kept on oxygen from the day she has been admitted to the hospital. He said that parents who got disturbed with the news of death of their child are making false allegations against the hospital staff.