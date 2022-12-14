Hyderabad: Two Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water

Hyderabad: Two including a woman allegedly died and over 10 were admitted to hospital after drinking contaminated water in Mailardevpally in Rangareddy district. Locals alleged that it was due to negligence of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officers. A video of locals showing contaminated water is going viral on social media.

The deceased were identified as Afrin Sulthana and Mohammed Khaiser. Locals yet to file a complaint with the police to investigate it.

Also Read: BDS Student Kidnap Case: Prime Accused Naveen Reddy Arrested in Goa