Hyderabad: Two Arrested for Gangrape of a Married Woman

The police arrested two men involved in a gang-rape and robbery of a married woman within 12 hours of the incident on Sunday. The victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted and robbed of her gold ornaments by two men in a moving car on Saturday near Peeram Cheruvu after she was heading home from work.

The police recovered 24 grams of stolen gold ornaments worth Rs.1,50,000 and seized the vehicle used in the crime along with two mobile phones. The accused were identified as Shubham Sharma (29), a car driver from Bachupally, and Sumith Kumar Sharma (33).

The police revealed that on February 18, the victim reported a complaint that she had been sexually assaulted, while she was proceeding from Indus Valley Colony, Peeram Cheruvu to her residence by walking after completing maid work. The two offenders reportedly offered to take her to another workplace but instead took her to an isolated place in Kismatpur area and sexually assaulted her and stole her gold chain weighing about 24 grams.

The police force of Narsingi, under supervision of ACP GV Ramana Goud registered a case and took up the investigation. Subsequently, special teams were constituted to detect the case. Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence which was collected by Narsingi police, the accused were apprehended within 12 hours. The police also seized the crime vehicle, Hyundai Xcent bearing number TS15UC9730, which was used to commit the offence. The accused were sent to judicial remand for further investigation.

