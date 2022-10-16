The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to introduce 10 new electrical double-decker buses on the roads of Hyderabad soon. However as each electric double-decker costs Rs. 2.25 Crores, the TSRTC management is planning to first take them on a rental basis as the already loss-making organization does not have the financial capability to purchase them as of now. This will also make it the first organization in the country to hire double-decker buses!

As per reports in Sakshi, a tender notification will be issued in four to five days. In the tender notification, companies interested in plying these buses will be asked to come forward under the cross-cost model. The company which gets the tender will have to enter into an agreement with the company that operates the buses on a rental basis and supply these buses to the TSRTC which will pay fixed rent based on the per kilometer charges to the company.

It may be recollected that IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had tweeted positively in response to a user asking about introducing double-decker buses in Hyderabad again and directed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar to look into the matter. TSRTC was gearing up for the introduction of these buses at that time and tenders were also called for the purchase of regular double-decker buses and Ashok Leyland got the contract. But as the government had not announced any financial assistance for the purchase of new buses in the state, the RTC has decided to buy them on a rental basis. But this was also stalled due to the funds' crunch. It was reported that the government was planning to release Rs. 9 crores but the funds were not received.

Double-decker buses in these 3 routes!

As per a feasibility study conducted by RTC officials double-decker buses can be operated on Patancheru-Kothi (218), Jeedimetla-CBS (9X), and Afjalganj-Mehidipatnam (118) routes.

It is said that the 10 buses which might be hired will be plied on these routes as these routes do not have flyovers running between them. However, there is a huge foot-over bridge near NMDC on the Mehdipatnam route and it remains to be seen how the authorities will overcome that problem and run the much-awaited double-decker bus through that route.

